FRESNO, Calif. - It was quite a run for underdog Righetti in the CIF-Central Section boys basketball playoffs but it comes up just short in the championship game.

The 10th seeded Warriors lost 71-59 to #1 seed North of Bakersfield in the CIF-CS Division 3 title game.

The Warriors are 20-12 and now will get ready for the CIF-State Tournament.