Six awards were handed out at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Five local student-athletes along with a Special Olympics athlete were presented awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The San Marcos High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year is senior football player Andreas Villa.

The linebacker helped the Royals snap a 20-year playoff drought this past season.

Off the field is where Villa really shines as he carries a 4.7 GPA.

He is the senior class president at San Marcos and is also president of the school's Robotics Club.

Villa received the QuestBridge Match Scholar to attend Yale University on a Full Ride Merit Scholarship.

He plans on majoring in electrical engineering and the All-Tri-County League defensive player plans to walk on to the Yale football team.

There were four Athlete of the Week Awards handed out since last week was a holiday.

Last week's Female Athlete of the Week is Dos Pueblos High School senior wrestler Sierrah Kendig.

She was a Channel League champion and also qualified for Master's.

Cate High School soccer player George Marin was last week's Male Athlete of the Week after scoring some key playoff goals to help the Rams advance all the way to the CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals.

San Marcos High School softball slugger Solana Sandoval is the Female Athlete of the Week.

She led the Royals to two wins in three games with 6 RBI, 6 hits which included a home run.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Santa Barbara senior Jonathan Corona.

He became the first wrestler in Dons program history to qualify for the CIF State Meet.

The Special Olympics Athlete of the Month was awarded to Sebastian Janelle who excelled recently in Floorball leading his Santa Barbara team in assists as they advance to the championships in Irvine.