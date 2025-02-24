Coronado steps down as Bishop Diego boys basketball coach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - James Coronado has stepped down after nine years as head coach of the Bishop Diego High School boys basketball team.

It was first reported by Noozhawk.

Coronado led the Cardinals to the program's only CIF-Southern Section title back in the 2021-'22 season as Bishop captured the Division 3-A championship.

This past season Bishop Diego went 12-17 and lost a first round CIF-SS Division 4A playoff game to Carpinteria.

In his 9 years at the helm Coronado compiled a 118-107 record.

The school is beginning a search for a new head coach immediately.