CIF semifinal roundup for boys basketball and girls soccer

Santa Maria 1, Central Valley Christian 1 (Saints advance on PK). (SM vs Kerman in final on Tuesday, Feb 25).

St. Joseph 2, Justin Garza 0 (SJ vs Bakersfield Christian in final on Wednesday, Feb 26).

San Luis Obispo 2, Redwood (SLO advances on PK 4-1). (Tigers vs Liberty in final on Thursday, Feb 27).

St. Bonaventure 66, Irvine 60 (OT) (St. Bonaventure vs Canyon Country in finals next weekend).

Righetti 49, Central Valley Christian 48 (Righetti vs North, title game Sat. March 1 at 4pm in Fresno).

Mission Prep 67, Frontier 55 (MP vs Central, title Fri. Feb 28 at 8pm in Fresno).

St. Joseph 61, San Joaquin Memorial 38 (SJ vs Buchanan, title game Sat. March 1 at 8pm in Fresno).

