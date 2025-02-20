CIF-SS roundup: Ventura loses to Rancho Christian in quarterfinals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ventura battled back from a slow start to take a brief fourth quarter lead against Rancho Christian.

But the Cougars could not stay in front and they lose to the visiting Eagles 65-54 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal girls basketball playoff game.

The Cougars trailed 30-16 after one quarter but chipped away and led early in the fourth quarter 53-49.

But Rancho Christian sends Ventura to just their 3rd loss on the year as the Cougars fall to 28-3.

Brinley Anderson had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Ventura.

Elsewhere Nordhoff won at Costa Mesa 46-41 to advance to the CIF-SS 5AA semifinals where they will host Hillcrest on Saturday.

It's the Rangers first semifinal appearance since 1998.

In boys soccer the Cate Rams lost at El Segundo 3-1 in a CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinal game.

In D4 Camarillo lost to Beckman 2-0.

In D6 Channel Islands blanks Animo Leadership 1-0 and will host Hillcrest on Saturday.