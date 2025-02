St. Joseph blows out Bullard in CIF-CS D1 quarterfinal

Malcolm Price scored 19 points while older brother Julius Price added 18 points as the Knights improved to 29-1 on the year.

St. Joseph will host San Joaquin Memorial on Friday at 6pm in a semifinal game.

ORCUTT, Calif. - Star Tounde Yessoufou scored a game-high 34 points as St. Joseph cruised to an 89-49 CIF-Central Section Division 1 quarterfinal win against Bullard.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.