Giant Killers! Santa Barbara outlasts Mater Dei in overtime in CIF-SS D1 quarterfinal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Another SoCal powerhouse has an "L" after playing the talented-senior led Santa Barbara Dons boys basketball team.

Luke Zuffelato banked in a go-ahead three-pointer with just over 30 seconds left in overtime to lift the Dons past Mater Dei 75-70 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal.

Santa Barbara advances to play at Mira Costa in Friday's semifinal.

Zuffelato had a game-high 28 points but he had plenty of help in knocking off a Mater Dei team led by legendary head coach Gary McKnight.

Diesel Lowe drilled a three-pointer with just 4.2 seconds left to tie the game up at 63 in regulation.

(Diesel Lowe hits the clutch three-pointer to send the game to overtime. Entenza Design).

The Dons forced a turnover and almost won it at the buzzer but Owen Horne's baseline shot went in and out.

In overtime the UCSB-commit Zuffelato hit a step-back long two-pointer to give the Dons a 67-66 lead with about 2:30 left.

The Dons make a free throw but Mater Dei tied it at 68 on a dunk by Luke Barnett.

That set the stage for Zuffelato who is no stranger to big shots.

In December he banked in a running buzzer-beater to shock Sierra Canyon.

The bank was open again and the Dons were money again in these CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

They have upset St. Anthony, Canyon/Anaheim and now Mater Dei who rolled in with 11 state titles.

Santa Barbara trailed the Monarchs 18-13 after one quarter and got down 22-13 before Horn caught fire.

He hit three consecutive three-pointers as the Dons used the outside shot to offset the Monarchs superior size advantage.

"They are going to score inside," began Dons head coach Greg Zuffelato. "They're bigs are great, they're long, it's hard for us to score inside but if we could make shots we were going to stay in it and man we made shots."

The Dons were down 36-30 at the half but DJ Wilson hit two big three-pointers in the third quarter, the second tied the game at 49 as the teams went to the fourth quarter.

Wilson scored 12 points, all on three-pointers.

(DJ Wilson gives the Dons a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Entenza Design).

The Dons trailed 61-57 with just :45 seconds left but Zuffelato drilled a three-pointer.

After a turnover the Dons were forced to foul and the Monarchs made two free throws to go up 63-60.

But Lowe took a pass from Cayleb Miller, made a quick fake and the St. Joseph transfer drilled his biggest shot as a Don.

He also scored the first bucket in overtime for the Dons and finished with 14 points.

(Lowe ties the game up in overtime at 65 with driving layup. Entenza Design).

Zuffelato then finished off Mater Dei in the first playoff matchup between the Dons and the Monarchs since 1990.

Mater Dei won that quarterfinal game but not this time as Santa Barbara improves to 26-5 in this magical season.