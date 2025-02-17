Kai Mault and Santa Barbara speed past El Camino Real in season-opening Easton Tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the bats relatively quiet, Santa Barbara High School senior Kai Mault used his legs to get the Dons a season-opening victory in the Easton Tournament.

He led off the bottom of the eighth inning of a scoreless game with a bunt single against El Camino Real and wound up on third on a two-base throwing error.

Two pitches later a wild pitch bounced just a few feet away from the catcher but the speedy Mault, a UC Davis-commit, raced home and slid safely head first as the Dons celebrated a 1-0 walk-off victory.

Santa Barbara got excellent pitching from senior Zeke Adderley and sophomore Tanner Wilson.

Each worked 4 shutout innings with Wilson getting the win in relief.

The Dons had runners in scoring position several times in the game but could not get the big hit.

But speed never goes in a slump and the Dons open up 2025 with the exciting win.

Santa Barbara plays at Pacifica of Oxnard on Wednesday.

Also at the Easton Tournament, Dos Pueblos was blanked at home by Simi Valley 3-0 while San Marcos lost on the road at Bishop Alemany 7-4.