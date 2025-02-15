Huge 4th quarter run sends Santa Barbara past Canyon and into CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Trailing 61-58 in the fourth quarter Santa Barbara used a 15-1 scoring run to pull away from Canyon of Anaheim to notch another win in the rugged CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Luke Zuffelato poured in a game-high 38 points as the Dons won this second round game 84-70 and will now host powerhouse Mater Dei in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

(Zuffelato scored 28 of his points after halftime. Entenza Design).

With just over 5:30 left in the game senior DJ Wilson drilled a three-pointer to tie the game at 61.

Moments later Carter Battle stole the ball from Canyon star Brandon Benjamin.

Carter dribbled down the court and lofted a perfect pass to Zuffelato who threw down the alley-oop dunk that rocked JR Richards Gymnasium.

DJ Wilson struck again with another big three pointer with 4:40 left to make it a 66-61 advantage.

(DJ Wilson made 3 three-pointers and had 11 points. Entenza Design).

A minute later Battle made another steal and although he could not convert a contested layup, Zuffelato was there for the putback and he was fouled.

The three-point play put the Dons up 69-61 with 3:26 remaining.

Point guard Diesel Lowe finished off the 15-1 run with an inside bucket and the Dons led 73-62 with under 2:30 to go.

The Dons made their free throws to improve to 25-5 on the year and 13-1 at home.

The matchup featured two senior stars in UCSB-commit Luke Zuffelato and University of San Diego-bound Brandon Benjamin.

The 6'5 Benjamin was sensational around the basket scoring 18 of his team high 30 points in the first half as the Comanches led 38-32.

But Zuffelato helped the Dons rally back with 28 second half points.