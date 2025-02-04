Skip to Content
High School Sports

Jules Horton leads Santa Barbara to a CIF playoff win in girls water polo

CIF WATER POLO DONS.00_00_00_00.Still002
Dons advance to second round at Thousand Oaks
By
New
Published 11:31 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Freshman sensation Jules Horton scored a game-high 6 goals to lead Santa Barbara past Palm Desert 14-6 in a CIF-SS Division 3 first round water polo game.

According to MaxPreps.com stats, Horton is the leading goal-scorer in the country with more than 130 goals on the season.

The Dons led 5-1 at the half but the Aztecs pulled within 5-4 midway through the third quarter.

But from there Horton and the Dons dominated the action as they advance to a second round game on Friday at Thousand Oaks.

After scoring 2 goals in the first half, Horton tallied two more goals in each of the final two quarters despite facing a constant double-team.

Her final goal came from her own end of the pool right next to her goalie.

Palm Desert had brought their keeper up looking for some offense but Horton made them pay with the long shot that put an exclamation point on the victory.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
girls water polo
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara dons

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content