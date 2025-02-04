Jules Horton leads Santa Barbara to a CIF playoff win in girls water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Freshman sensation Jules Horton scored a game-high 6 goals to lead Santa Barbara past Palm Desert 14-6 in a CIF-SS Division 3 first round water polo game.

According to MaxPreps.com stats, Horton is the leading goal-scorer in the country with more than 130 goals on the season.

The Dons led 5-1 at the half but the Aztecs pulled within 5-4 midway through the third quarter.

But from there Horton and the Dons dominated the action as they advance to a second round game on Friday at Thousand Oaks.

After scoring 2 goals in the first half, Horton tallied two more goals in each of the final two quarters despite facing a constant double-team.

Her final goal came from her own end of the pool right next to her goalie.

Palm Desert had brought their keeper up looking for some offense but Horton made them pay with the long shot that put an exclamation point on the victory.