Women in Sports Day celebrated at Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Girl power was on full display at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table hosted their annual Women in Sports event with hundreds of local female high school and college student-athletes attending the luncheon.

UCSB Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky moderated a discussion that included key note speakers Adrienne Binder Brown and Katie Spieler.

Binder Brown was a standout swimmer at San Marcos High School and went on to be an All-American at Auburn University helping the Tigers win three national championships.

Spieler starred in volleyball at Dos Pueblos High School before playing at the University of Hawai'i and professionally on the beach on the AVP Tour.

She now runs the popular East Beach Volleyball Academy.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table also honored the Female Athlete of the Week Charlotte Raisin.

The superstar girls water polo player from San Marcos scored 11 goals with 7 assists in two wins against rival Dos Pueblos as the Royals locked up the Channel League title.