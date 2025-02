ORCUTT, Calif. - Tounde Yessoufou scored 30 points to become California's all-time leading scorer in high school boys basketball passing a 20-year record.

Yessoufou and St. Joseph routed Weston Ranch of Stockton 93-62 to improve to 25-1 on the year.

The Baylor-commit Yessoufou now has 3,467 points, five more than Demarcus Nelson.

The Knight are ranked #15 in the country.