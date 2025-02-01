San Marcos boys basketball wins on Senior Night, local roundup

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Koji Hefner scored 19 points and Brody Green added 12 points as San Marcos defeated Buena 60-33.

The Royals honored seniors Danny Diaz and Nate Jones before the game.

(Danny Diaz shoots a runner versus Buena. Entenza Design).

San Marcos is 21-6 and 11-2 in the Channel League.

They remain 1 game back of first place Santa Barbara and the two teams meet at SB on Monday night to close out the regular season.

The Santa Barbara Dons won at Ventura 75-41 to move to 22-5 on the season and 12-1 in league.

Dos Pueblos won at Pacifica 62-60 as Wyatt Gardiner sank the winning basket in the final seconds.

Gardiner tallied 19 points and had 12 rebounds.

Oxnard defeated Rio Mesa 66-55.

Josh Ullegue scored 19 points for the Yellowjackets.

St. Joseph wins at Atascadero 86-34 to improve to 24-1.

Cate beat Dunn 81-67.

Santa Ynez wins big against Nipomo 76-25.

Channel Islands defeated Nordhoff 60-36.

Carpinteria beats Santa Paula 75-68.

St. Bonaventure takes care of Santa Clara 92-65.