Local girls basketball scores

Jada Ahmad scored a game-high 30 points to lead San Marcos past the Dons
Published 12:25 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

San Marcos 54, Santa Barbara 22 (Jada Ahmad 30 pts)

Oxnard 52, Dos Pueblos 48 (OT) Lumas 15 pts)

Ventura 52, Buena 44 (Staniland 21 pts)

