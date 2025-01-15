Local girls basketball scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
Channel League
San Marcos 54, Santa Barbara 22 (Jada Ahmad 30 pts)
Oxnard 52, Dos Pueblos 48 (OT) Lumas 15 pts)
Ventura 52, Buena 44 (Staniland 21 pts)
