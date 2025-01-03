Skip to Content
Zuffelato hits another last second game-winner as Santa Barbara edges Tucson

ZUFF.00_00_06_24.Still001
courtesy photo
Zuffelato hits another game-winning 3-pointer in as many games
By
New
Published 12:26 am

ARIZONA - Luke Zuffelato provided an encore performance.

He sank a three-pointer just before the buzzer sounded to lift Santa Barbara High School past Tucson High School in overtime 53-52 on the first day of the NIKE Tournament of Champions in Arizona.

On Monday Zuffelato stunned Sierra Canyon by banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat the Trailblazers in dramatic fashion.

Zuffelato scored 24 points against Tucson who is ranked #19 in Arizona.

