Bishop Diego hits buzzer-beater to stun Cate

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Rudy Blue left the Cate Rams down and out.

The Bishop Diego guard sank a three-pointer as time expired to give the Cardinals a 63-62 road win.

The dramatic shot saved the Cardinals who had let a double-digit lead get away in the second half.

The Rams Jacob Gabbay drained a three-pointer with just seven seconds remaining to put his team up 62-60.

But Blue hit the big shot as the Cardinals won their Tri-Valley League opener and improved to 6-6 overall.

Bishop Diego was led in points by Blue and Crew Sjovold who each tallied 15 points.

Marcus Scudder scored a game-high 22 points for Cate who slipped to 1-1 in league and 5-4 for the season.