High school hoops round-up: San Marcos routs Rio Mesa while Ventura wins at DP in boys action

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos broke open a tight Channel League game with Rio Mesa with a 26-point third quarter and they won 76-52.

The Royals led 32-27 at the half but was up 58-41 by the end of the third quarter.

(Brody Green shared game-high honors with 23 points. Entenza Design).

(Koji Hefner scored all 10 of his points after halftime. Entenza Design).

(Danny Diaz made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Entenza Design).

At Dos Pueblos the Chargers jumped out to a 21-9 lead over Ventura early in the second quarter.

But the Cougars caught fire from three-point distance and led 31-24 by half on their way to a 65-53 victory.

Both teams are now 1-1 in the Channel League.

Ventura made 13 three-pointers in the game.

Jett Ryan made five triples and had a game-high 19 points.

(Coulter Jay led DP with 14 points. Entenza Design).

(Evan Pinsker had 13 points for the Chargers. Entenza Design).

Other boys scores:

Santa Barbara 84, Pacifica 53

Cate 81, Carpinteria 78 (ot)

Girls Basketball:

Ventura 53, Dos Pueblos 43

Buena 56, Oxnard 43

Pacifica 54, Santa Barbara 32

Bishop Diego 33, Cate 27