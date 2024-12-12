High school hoops round-up: San Marcos routs Rio Mesa while Ventura wins at DP in boys action
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos broke open a tight Channel League game with Rio Mesa with a 26-point third quarter and they won 76-52.
The Royals led 32-27 at the half but was up 58-41 by the end of the third quarter.
(Brody Green shared game-high honors with 23 points. Entenza Design).
(Koji Hefner scored all 10 of his points after halftime. Entenza Design).
(Danny Diaz made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Entenza Design).
At Dos Pueblos the Chargers jumped out to a 21-9 lead over Ventura early in the second quarter.
But the Cougars caught fire from three-point distance and led 31-24 by half on their way to a 65-53 victory.
Both teams are now 1-1 in the Channel League.
Ventura made 13 three-pointers in the game.
Jett Ryan made five triples and had a game-high 19 points.
(Coulter Jay led DP with 14 points. Entenza Design).
(Evan Pinsker had 13 points for the Chargers. Entenza Design).
Other boys scores:
Santa Barbara 84, Pacifica 53
Cate 81, Carpinteria 78 (ot)
Girls Basketball:
Ventura 53, Dos Pueblos 43
Buena 56, Oxnard 43
Pacifica 54, Santa Barbara 32
Bishop Diego 33, Cate 27