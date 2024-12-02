The Dons hit Oaks Christian with a 19-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull out win

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons sure had a finishing kick as they got revenge on Oaks Christian beating the Lions 67-53 to move to 2-0 on the young season in boys basketball.

Trailing 50-44 early in the fourth quarter, Dons senior star Luke Zuffelato ignited a 19-0 scoring run with an acrobatic offensive rebound and he made a three-pointer just seconds later.

He nailed two more three-pointers and fellow seniors Carter Battle and Diesel Lowe also connected from beyond the three-point arc in that huge scoring run as the Dons avenged a loss to the Lions last December.

(Diesel Lowe had several strong drives to the basket. Entenza Design)

Oaks Christian seemed poised to beat the Dons again after they went on a 14-0 scoring run to end the third quarter and begin the fourth quarter.

The Lions trailed 44-36 late in the third quarter before they took advantage of a few Dons turnovers.

Troy McGovern capped the 14-0 run with a three pointer to put Oaks Christian up 50-44 with 6:55 left in the game.

But the Dons not only exploded offensively but they held the Lions to just three points the rest of the way.

Diesel Lowe scored a game-high 26 points while Zuffelato added 22 points.

(Carter Battle had 14 points for the Dons. Entenza Design). Oaks Christian was led in scoring by Isayah Garcia who had 17 points.

The Lions lost for the first time in five games this year.