GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School girls flag football passed their first round playoff test behind senior quarterback Lily Rodriguez who threw for 5 touchdowns.

Freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda caught 3 of those scores in a 39-6 rout of Aliso Niguel in a first round CIF-Southern Section Division 1 matchup.

DP also had 6 interceptions to advance to Tuesday's quarterfinal road game at Newport Harbor.

(Entenza Design)