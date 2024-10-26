Bishop Diego advances to CIF-SS D3 quarterfinals with 4-set win over Bishop Montgomery

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Eliana Urzua had a team-high 18 kills and Nicole Schuetz added 16 kills as Bishop Diego defeated Bishop Montgomery in 4-sets (25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21) in a CIF-SS Division 3 second round playoff match.

The Cardinals will stay at home and host Royal of Simi Valley in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

Bishop Diego also got a big match out of Wynter Thorne-Thomsen who had 12 kills as the Cardinals improved to 24-7 on the year.

(Entenza Design)