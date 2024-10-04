Young Santa Barbara Dons upset San Marcos in 5-set thriller in girls volleyball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The kids are alright!

A young and talented Santa Barbara Dons girls volleyball team handed rival San Marcos their first Channel League loss of the season with a five-set upset victory.

Freshman Kira Elliott had a match-high 15 kills to lead the Dons past the Royals 18-25, 25-22, 13-25, 27-25, 15-9.

Elliott along with sophomores Blake Saunders and Lola Heckman stood toe to toe with the Royals who entered the match 9-0 in league.

Dons senior Keenan Engebretson added 12 kills as they improved to 7-4 in league and 14-13 for the season.

Santa Barbara began league play just 1-3.

Elena Thomas led the Royals with 14 kills as they suffered just their 5th loss in 28 matches this year.

The Dons student section rushed the court as soon as the finesse shot by Santa Barbara's Madison Priess fell on the Royals side of the court for the game-winner.