SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Bishop Diego used a balanced attack to tame the Villanova Prep Wildcats in a sweep (25-13, 25-15, 25-18) to improve to 13-0 on the season.

UCLA-bound Eliana Urzua and Loyola Marymount-commit Nicole Schuetz each had 9 kills as the Cardinals improve to 2-0 in the Tri-Valley League.

Wynter Thorne-Thomsen added 5 kills while Vivi Klentner and Sophie Otte each had 4 kills.