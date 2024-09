NIPOMO, Calif. - The wait was worth it for San Luis Obispo.

The Tigers edged Nipomo 17-14 on Saturday afternoon to complete Friday's suspended game due a power outage for several hours.

The two teams played a scoreless first quarter on Friday before darkness set in and the referees halted play.

With the win San Luis Obispo improves to 3-1 while Nipomo falls to 0-3-1.