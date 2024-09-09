Athlete of the Week honors awarded at both Santa Barbara and Northern SB County Athletic Round Table luncheons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Six student-athletes were honored locally with Athlete of the Week

Awards.

With Labor Day last week the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table handed out double the awards.

Last week's Male Athlete of the Week was Santa Barbara senior football player Bode Fauskee who scored two touchdowns on offense and also returned a fumble for a touchdown on defense as the Dons scored a big road win at Valencia.

San Marcos flag football standout Rio Chesluk was last week's Female Athlete of the Week after being named Most Valuable Player at the Ventura County Tournament.

The Royals won the title with a championship game win over Dos Pueblos.

It was a San Marcos sweep for this week's awards.

Royals volleyball libero Alina Stapf is the Female Athlete of the Week after having 20 digs and 7 aces in a sweep over Dos Pueblos.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Royals sophomore football player Remi Boykin who had 2 touchdowns in a win against Santa Ynez.

At the Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table luncheon at Giovanni's in Orcutt, Santa Maria running back Michael Herrera was named Male Athlete of the Week.

The Female Athlete of the Week is Lompoc tennis player Rianna Stouppe.