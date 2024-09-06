San Marcos boys water polo dominates while DP loses by a goal on first day of SB Invitational

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos boys water polo quickly erased an early 3-1 deficit by turning up the defense on Redlands East Valley.

The Royals did not allow a goal in the second and third quarters and pulled away for a 15-5 win to open up the 22-team Santa Barbara Invitational featuring some of the top teams in the state.

Senior goalie Sam Rich made 15 saves.

Will Stuart scored all 4 of his goals in the first half as the Royals built up an 8-3 lead at the break.

Jake Magid also tallied 4 goals for San Marcos as they stretched their lead to 13-3 heading into the final quarter.

The Royals will play Laguna Beach on Friday at 1:15 at Dos Pueblos.

As for DP they trailed 4-1 to Carlsbad after one quarter and they could never quite catch up and lost to the Lancers 9-8.

Grant Nelson and Lucas Neushul each scored three goals for the Chargers who play Redlands on Friday at 11am.