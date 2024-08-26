Bishop Diego sweeps Athlete of the Week Awards as SB Athletic Round Table returns

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Cardinals are soaring to start the new athletic school year.

Bishop Diego High School swept the awards at the opening Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon of the school year at Harry's.

Senior volleyball star Eliana Urzua was named the Female Athlete of the Week while junior quarterback Tua Rojas claims the Male Athlete of the Week.

Urzua, a UCLA-commit, totaled an impressive 117 kills as she was named the Most Valuable Player at the 4th Annual Cardinal Classic.

Bishop Diego finished second in the 29-team tournament.

Rojas threw four touchdown passes as the Cardinals opened the high school football season with a 34-13 home win over Salesian.

The luncheon began a 2-year term for new president Bryan Cornet.

There is no luncheon next Monday due to Labor Day.