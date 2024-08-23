Skip to Content
Local high school and college results for Thursday, August 22nd

Local scores for Thursday,August 22
By
today at 12:07 am
Published 12:04 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local scores on a busy Thursday, August 22nd.

High School Football:

St. Bonaventure 38, St. Francis 7

High School Boys Water Polo

San Marcos 7, Wilson (Long Beach) 6

High School Girls Volleyball

San Marcos 3, Arroyo Grande 2

Laguna Blanca 3, Carpinteria 1

Sierra Canyon 3, Santa Barbara 0

Camarillo 3, Ventura 1

Newbury Park 3, Oxnard 1

Pacifica 3, Hillcrest 0

Oaks Christian 3, Village Christian 0

College Men's Soccer

UCSB 3, Missouri State 1

Cal Poly 0, San Francisco 0

College Women's Soccer

UCSB 1, Sacramento State 1

#6 UCLA 1, Cal Poly 0

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

