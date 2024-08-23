Local high school and college results for Thursday, August 22nd
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are local scores on a busy Thursday, August 22nd.
High School Football:
St. Bonaventure 38, St. Francis 7
High School Boys Water Polo
San Marcos 7, Wilson (Long Beach) 6
High School Girls Volleyball
San Marcos 3, Arroyo Grande 2
Laguna Blanca 3, Carpinteria 1
Sierra Canyon 3, Santa Barbara 0
Camarillo 3, Ventura 1
Newbury Park 3, Oxnard 1
Pacifica 3, Hillcrest 0
Oaks Christian 3, Village Christian 0
College Men's Soccer
UCSB 3, Missouri State 1
Cal Poly 0, San Francisco 0
College Women's Soccer
UCSB 1, Sacramento State 1
#6 UCLA 1, Cal Poly 0