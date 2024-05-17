Skip to Content
San Marcos boys golf team as well as Jahangir-Arshad advance to State Regional Championship

San Marcos tops the field at the SCGA Qualifying Tournament in Temecula.
TEMECULA, Calif. - Shams Jahangir-Arshad led San Marcos High School boys golf to a first place finish at the SCGA Qualifying Tournament.

The Royals were the only squad out of 14 teams to shoot under par, finishing on top at 2-under par.

They advance to next week's SCGA Southern State Regional Championship in Chino Hills where the top ten teams in Southern California will square off.

The University of Oregon-commit Shams Jahangir-Arshad will also compete individually after firing a 6-under par 66 to finish third among 60 golfers.

His teammate Andy Keenan just missed the cut for next week's event by one stroke after a 75.

Jahangir-Arshad will be among 70 golfers competing in the Southern State Regional Individual Championships.

The tournament is on Wednesday, May 22nd.

