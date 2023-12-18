Host Carpinteria rallies to win on Day 1 of Jim Bashore Holiday Cage Classic

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Trailing by one point with time winding down, Carpinteria junior Carlo Saurez stole the ball and his teammate Aiden Alcarez was fouled with 7 seconds left on an offensive rebound putback attempt.

Alcarez nailed both free throws to lift Carpinteria to a 45-44 win over de Toledo of West Hills on Day 1 of the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic.

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter down 37-29 but Sawyer Kelly drilled two 3-pointers to lead Carpinteria to a comeback win.

Carpinteria is now 5-4 and will take on Grace Brethren on Tuesday at 1pm.

Following the Warriors victory, Dos Pueblos cruised by Polytechnic of Pasadena 73-47.

Justin Stock made 6 three-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for the Chargers who play Arroyo Grande on Tuesday.

AG beat Channel Islands 89-39, Cabrillo defeated Grace Brethren 58-33, and Santa Paula got 42 points from Jose Valdovinos as they knocked off Santa Maria 82-72.