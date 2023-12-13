Oxnard scores impressive road win at San Marcos in girls basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mikayla Oliver scored 23 points and Sofia Salgado added 17 points as Oxnard thumped San Marcos 68-38 in a Channel League girls basketball game play in the Thunderhut.

The Yellowjackets led 43-21 at the half and saw the Royals trim the deficit to 12 points on a three-pointer by Carley Nielsen with under four minutes left in the third quarter.

But Oxnard quickly regained control of the game outscoring the Royals 23-6 the rest of the way.

Mia Martinez-Tomatis led the Royals with 10 points who dropped to 5-4 on the season and 1-1 in league.

Oxnard improves to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in league.