DP girls hoops sets program record with 93 points in easy win over Rio Mesa

GOLETA, Calif. - Just nine games into the year and it's already a special season for Dos Pueblos and they hope there are more memorable moments ahead.

The Chargers set a single-game program record by scoring 93 points as they beat Rio Mesa by 50 points.

The 93-43 win moves DP to 2-0 in the Channel League and 7-2 overall.

The Chargers first league victory of the season was also sweet as last week they beat Ventura for the first time since the mid-1990's.

Justine Katz scored a game-high 19 points and Carly Letendre added 17 in the lopsided victory.