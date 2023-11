SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Charlotte Raisin scored four goals and Lucy Haaland-Ford added three goals but San Marcos could not keep up with Orange Lutheran in the second half and lost 15-8 in a girls water polo game at Santa Barbara High School.

The Royals trailed 4-3 after the first quarter and 6-5 at the half but the Lancers dominated the second half.

Orange Lutheran is the defending CIF-SS Open Division champion.