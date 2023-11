SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Luke Zuffelato made sure his dad Greg Zuffelato would be a winner in his first game as the Dons head boys basketball coach.

The junior star poured in a game-high 32 points as Santa Barbara cruised by Righetti 78-56.

All four of his 3-pointers came in the first half.

Will Harman added 14 points while Monte Owens and Tobin Shyrock added 12 and 11 points respectively.