Three Dos Pueblos student-athletes sign to play at the next level

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School saluted three student-athletes that signed National Letters of Intent to play their sport in college.

Micah Goss- UC Irvine (Volleyball): Micah is a multi-sport athlete excelling in both basketball and volleyball here at Dos Pueblos. He is an all league player in both sports, including 1st team all Channel League in volleyball last season. He will continue volleyball in the Big West for UC Irvine

Justine Katz- Carnegie Mellon University (Basketball): Integral part of our girls basketball team and is a 4 year varsity starter. She was a key part of the 2021-22 team that won DP’s first ever league title in Girls Basketball. She was a 1st team all Channel League player last year and will continue her basketball career at Carnegie Mellon in Pennsylvania.



Shaun Vague- Simpson University (Wrestling): a 4 year varsity wrestler, Shaun has been a key contributor to DP's success over the last couple of years. He is the reigning 132 lb Channel League Champion and he went undefeated in dual meet matches last season. He will wrestle next year at Simpson University in Redding CA.