Skip to Content
High School Sports

Prentice scores 5 goals as San Marcos boys water polo moves into CIF-SS D2 Semifinals

SAN MARCOS WATER POLO.00_00_05_20.Still001
San Marcos advances to the CIF-SS D2 semifinals after beating Poly of Riverside 8-5.
By
Published 6:14 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Nic Prentice turned in a dominant performance to lead San Marcos past Poly of Riverside 8-5 in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal game.

Prentice scored the first two goals and never slowed down as he tallied a game-high 5 goals to lead the Royals into Wednesday's semifinals against the winner of the Crean Lutheran/Portola game.

After the game was tied at 2 after the first quarter, the Royals surged ahead with three unanswered goals.

Alden Klein gave the Royals the lead for good with an outside goal.

Klein then made a nice pass to Jake Magid who was ahead of the defenders and he beat the goalie to make it 4-2.

Prentice added to the lead with a great individual effort as he stole the ball away from the goalie and scored to electrify the Royals crowd.

After the Bears scored, Prentice struck again from point blank range as the Royals led 6-3 at half.

Behind keeper Sam Rich the Royals defense blanked Poly in the third quarter as they stretched their lead to 8-3 behind goals by Will Stuart and the last one fittingly by Prentice.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content