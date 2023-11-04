Prentice scores 5 goals as San Marcos boys water polo moves into CIF-SS D2 Semifinals

GOLETA, Calif. - Nic Prentice turned in a dominant performance to lead San Marcos past Poly of Riverside 8-5 in a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal game.

Prentice scored the first two goals and never slowed down as he tallied a game-high 5 goals to lead the Royals into Wednesday's semifinals against the winner of the Crean Lutheran/Portola game.

After the game was tied at 2 after the first quarter, the Royals surged ahead with three unanswered goals.

Alden Klein gave the Royals the lead for good with an outside goal.

Klein then made a nice pass to Jake Magid who was ahead of the defenders and he beat the goalie to make it 4-2.

Prentice added to the lead with a great individual effort as he stole the ball away from the goalie and scored to electrify the Royals crowd.

After the Bears scored, Prentice struck again from point blank range as the Royals led 6-3 at half.

Behind keeper Sam Rich the Royals defense blanked Poly in the third quarter as they stretched their lead to 8-3 behind goals by Will Stuart and the last one fittingly by Prentice.