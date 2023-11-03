San Marcos and Dos Pueblos water polo advance to CIF-SS D2 quarterfinal round

GOLETA, Calif. - It was a good day for most of the local high school boys water polo teams in the CIF-SS playoffs.

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Ventura all advance to the Division 2 quarterfinals and Cate is off to the D5 quarters.

For #1 seed San Marcos bolted out to an 8-2 first half lead and beat Northwood 14-7 in a second round game played at Dos Pueblos.

The Royals had balanced scoring and goalie Sam Rich had 13 saves.

San Marcos will take on Poly of Riverside on Saturday.

Like San Marcos, Dos Pueblos started fast and led Brea Olinda 8-2 at the half and went on to win 14-10.

They will host Arcadia on Saturday.

Senior Jaden Moore scored 4 of his game-high 6 goals in the first half.

Also in D2 Ventura won at San Juan Hills 13-8 and will next play Irvine.

Camarillo lost at Crean Lutheran 14-12.

In Division 5 Cate of Carpinteria won at La Quinta 7-5 and will play a quarterfinal game against Ayala.