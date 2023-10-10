San Marcos boys water polo holds DP to just one second half goal to stay undefeated in Channel League

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos got defensive in the second half as they limited Dos Pueblos to just one goal as the Royals won 10-6 to move to 4-0 in the Channel League in boys water polo.

The game was tight most of the way in this rivalry battle between two of the top teams in league.

Sophomore Will Stuart and senior Luke Burns gave the home Royals an early 2-0 lead.

But the Chargers reeled off three straight goals, two of them by Liam Sommer.

The Royals grabbed the lead back on back-to-back goals by juniors Mateo Obando and Hudson Macleod and they led 4-3.

The second quarter saw just three total goals.

San Marcos junior Alden Klein put the Royals up 5-3 but DP senior Jaden Moore scored twice and the game was tied at halftime at 5.

Once again the Royals moved out in front on a Luke Burns goal but Moore evened up the game at 6 with his third goal of the game, two of them coming on penalty shots.

Burns scored his third goal of the game set up by a great pass by Obando and the Royals led 7-6 heading into the final quarter.

Behind goalie Sam Rich the Royals would not surrender a goal in the final quarter.

San Marcos finally got some separation as Will Stuart scored two more goals and senior Nic Prentice also scored as the Royals earned a hard-fought rivalry win.

Before the game both teams came together and took a picture to show support for Dos Pueblos freshman water polo player Cole Racich who is battling a serious health condition.