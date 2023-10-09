Peterson and Smith claim Athlete of the Week honors at SB Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After picking off three passes in a huge flag football game Dos Pueblos High School student-athlete Katie Peterson snagged the Female Athlete of the Week honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon.

The Male Athlete of the Week goes to Carpinteria High School senior water polo player Asher Smith who scored four goals in a win over Santa Barbara and he added 10 more goals in a tournament later in the week.

Peterson's second interception of the first half set up the Chargers first touchdown as DP beat Oxnard 19-8 in a Channel League showdown.

The Chargers are 4-0 in league.