GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos rallied from a two sets to one deficit to beat Santa Barbara in a five-set rivalry thriller that left both teams tied for second place in the Channel League with one week left.

Both teams are 8-4 in league after the Chargers won 25-13, 15-25, 19-25, 25-19, 16-14.

Ventura has already wrapped up the league title at 12-0.