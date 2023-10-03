Skip to Content
High School Sports

Balanced attack leads Dos Pueblos past Rio Mesa in boys water polo

CHARGER PIC.00_00_00_00.Still001
Andrew Kline-Fernandez scored 5 goals to lead Dos Pueblos to a 17-8 win over Rio Mesa.
By
New
Published 6:00 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Nine different Dos Pueblos boys water polo players scored goals as the Chargers defeated Rio Mesa 17-8 in a Channel League game.

Andrew Kline-Fernandez led the Chargers with five goals including three straight in the second quarter as DP started to pull away from the Spartans.

Dos Pueblos led 10-4 at halftime.

Aden Bishop added three goals while Jaden Moore and Ben Fuhrer each score two goals as Dos Pueblos improved to 12-5 on the season.

Reggie Robles made 10 saves for the Chargers who host Oxnard on Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content