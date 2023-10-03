Balanced attack leads Dos Pueblos past Rio Mesa in boys water polo

GOLETA, Calif. - Nine different Dos Pueblos boys water polo players scored goals as the Chargers defeated Rio Mesa 17-8 in a Channel League game.

Andrew Kline-Fernandez led the Chargers with five goals including three straight in the second quarter as DP started to pull away from the Spartans.

Dos Pueblos led 10-4 at halftime.

Aden Bishop added three goals while Jaden Moore and Ben Fuhrer each score two goals as Dos Pueblos improved to 12-5 on the season.

Reggie Robles made 10 saves for the Chargers who host Oxnard on Thursday.