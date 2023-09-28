Skip to Content
San Marcos can’t hold on after winning first two sets and lose a 5-set thriller to first place Ventura

Ventura rallied past San Marcos in girls volleyball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It looked like San Marcos girls volleyball would not only hand Ventura their first Channel League loss on the year but that the Royals may even sweep the mighty Cougars.

The Royals won the first two sets and led 14-10 in the third set with plenty of momentum.

But Ventura showed the heart of a champion and rallied back to not only avoid the sweep but they come all the way back and win in five sets 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-13.

The Cougars clinched at least a share of the Channel League title as they improved to 11-0 in league.

The Royals fall to 5-6 and are scrambling for a playoff spot.

Elena Thomas led San Marcos with 19 kills.

Sophia Sletten had 15 kills for Ventura who improved to 17-3 overall.

