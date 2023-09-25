Jones and Mault honored with Athlete of the Week awards at SB Round Table luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Area schools were closed on Monday but student-athletes showed up at the weekly luncheon hosted by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table at Harry's.

Jayden Jones claimed Female Athlete of the Week honors while Kai Mault wins the Male Athlete of the Week Award.

Jones helped Dos Pueblos High School girls volleyball to a 5-set thrilling win at rival San Marcos as she led the way with 15 kills and also added 13 digs.

She also had 14 digs as the Chargers nearly upset Ventura before falling in 5-sets to the Channel League-leading Cougars.

Mault had two huge plays in the opening moments as Santa Barbara High School jumped out to a 14-0 lead at Ventura.

The junior wide receiver Mault threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Winston Bartley on a trick play on the first play from scrimmage for Santa Barbara.

Moments later Mault intercepted a pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown and the Dons never looked back in a 28-10 win at Ventura that left both teams 3-1 in the Channel League.

Also at the luncheon Scott Ryker was presented the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month.