Skip to Content
High School Sports

San Marcos has rally fall short as successful season ends

SAN MARCOS LOSES.00_01_02_01.Still001
San Marcos loses 4-3 to Westlake in a CIF Division 3 SoCal Regional Semifinal game.
By
today at 12:14 am
Published 12:11 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos did not go down without a fight.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning the Royals scored two runs but had a runner thrown out at the plate to end the game as Westlake holds on 4-3 in a CIF Division 3 SoCal Regional Semifinal.

The game was a rematch of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Semifinals won by San Marcos just a few weeks back.

The Royals led 1-0 headed to the fifth inning before Westlake scored all four of their runs on 3 RBI singles and a sacrifice fly.

San Marcos ends a successful season at 23-8 that included a third straight Channel League title, a runner-up finish in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs and a CIF-SoCal D3 Regional Round 1 victory.

Westlake will play at Bakersfield Christian on Saturday in the championship game.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content