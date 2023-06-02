San Marcos has rally fall short as successful season ends

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos did not go down without a fight.

Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning the Royals scored two runs but had a runner thrown out at the plate to end the game as Westlake holds on 4-3 in a CIF Division 3 SoCal Regional Semifinal.

The game was a rematch of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Semifinals won by San Marcos just a few weeks back.

The Royals led 1-0 headed to the fifth inning before Westlake scored all four of their runs on 3 RBI singles and a sacrifice fly.

San Marcos ends a successful season at 23-8 that included a third straight Channel League title, a runner-up finish in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs and a CIF-SoCal D3 Regional Round 1 victory.

Westlake will play at Bakersfield Christian on Saturday in the championship game.