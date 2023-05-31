San Marcos opens up CIF SoCal Regional Baseball Championships with a 6-0 win over Cabrillo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Caden Hodina pitched six shutout innings and San Marcos broke open a tight game with a 4-run fourth inning as they beat Cabrillo 6-0 in a CIF Division 3 SoCal Regional Baseball Round 1 match-up of local teams.

The #1 seed San Marcos will now host #5 Westlake in a Regional Semifinal on Thursday.

The Warriors shutout Palisades 4-0.

The Royals blanked Westlake 2-0 a few weeks ago in a CIF-SS Division 3 semifinal game.

As for this clash with Cabrillo, Hodina set the tone with three strikeouts in the top of the first inning.

The Royals snapped a scoreless tie in the third on a run-scoring single by senior Owen Estabrook.

Hodina also tried to score on the play but he was easily thrown out.

But San Marcos erupted in the fourth inning as Brendon Cekada had an RBI single and his brother Brad Cekada drove in two runs with a single.

In-between the Cekada, hits Darren Orlando executed a safety squeeze to bring in a run and Orlando was safe on the play as Cabrillo was late covering first.

The Conquistadores finish a strong season 24-7.

The Royals improve to 23-7.