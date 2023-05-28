San Marcos to host Cabrillo in CIF SoCal Baseball Championships

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - San Marcos and Cabrillo will face off against each other in Round 1 of the CIF SoCal Baseball Championships in Division 3.

The Royals are the top seed in Division 3 and will host #8 Cabrillo on Tuesday, May 30 at 4pm.

The winner will advance to Thursdays Regional Semifinals and will meet the winner of the Palisades-Westlake Round 1 game.

Both San Marcos and Cabrillo lost their CIF Section championship games.

The Royals lost 11-1 to Aliso Niguel in the CIF-SS Division 3 final while the Conquistadores lost 8-3 to Bakersfield Christian in the CIF-CS Division 2 title game.

In Division 5 Fillmore is the 5th seed and will play at #4 South Gate.

In the Softball CIF SoCal Championships Division 4 bracket Santa Paula is the top seed and has a Round 1 bye.

They will host a Thursday Regional Semifinal against the winner of JW North-Imperial Round 1 game.

In Division 1 Oaks Christian is home to Moorpark in a Round 1 game on Tuesday.