Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table hosts “An Evening with the Athletes”

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table hosts "An Evening with the Athletes"

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The top high school and college athletes in their respective sports were honored by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

More than 80 student-athletes were recognized for their excellence in sports as well as in the classroom.

The High School Coach of the Year was awarded to Wes Ghan-Gibson who guided San Marcos baseball to their third straight Channel League title and first CIF-SS championship game appearance in program history.

The College Coach of the Year goes to Craig Moropoulos who led Santa Barbara City College football to a 10-1 record and the Vaqueros first State Bowl win since 1982.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

