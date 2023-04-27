Skip to Content
Day at the beach as Dos Pueblos advances past San Clemente in first round playoff volleyball match

Dos Pueblos advances past San Clemente 3-2 in a first round CIF-SS D1 playoff match

GOLETA, Calif. - Stanford-bound Chloe Hoffman and playing partner Lucy Speier clinched a first round CIF-SS Division 1 playoff victory in beach volleyball over San Clemente as the Chargers advance 3-2.

Hoffman and Speier swept their opponents 2-0.

DP will host Redondo Union on Tuesday, May 2 in a quarterfinal match.

Here are the results.

1's Chloe Hoffman and Lucy Speier 2-0
2's Makeila Cervantes and Jayden Jones lost 0-2
3's Addison Low and Sonia Mancuso won 2-0
4's Malia Brofferio and Maddy Jones won 2-0
5's Layla McQuiggan and Halle Riley lost 1-2

Mike Klan

