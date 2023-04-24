DP boys lacrosse rolls at Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Five different players scored first quarter goals for Dos Pueblos as they jumped out to a 5-1 lead and never looked back as they won their final regular season game of the season 18-8 to finish 6-2 in the Channel League.

Chargers senior Cairo Rios and Gus Miller each scored 4 goals while the Finneran twins Jack and Daniel each added 2 goals and 4 assists.

DP will enter the postseason with a 10-3 record.

Santa Barbara falls to 5-10 but they still have two games remaining.