Skip to Content
High School Sports
By
Published 11:34 pm

Cekada and Urlando pick up Athlete of the Week awards at SB Round Table

SB ROUND TABLE.00_00_28_00.Still001
Brendan Cekada and Isabella Urlando were honored with weekly awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Busy day of handing out awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to Santa Barbara City College swimmer Isabella Urlando.

She led the Vaqueros to the Western State Conference championship, and was the only female competitor to win three events at the meet, broke 3 WSC records and school records.

She won 100 butterfly in 55.34, the No. 2 time in state; won 100 backstroke in state-best time of 54.91, breaking the record by over 3 seconds; won 200 backstroke in in state-best of 2:02.47, besting the conference record by over 10 seconds from 2016.

In addition, she led SBCC to 4 relay second-place finishes.

The Male Athlete of the Week goes to San Marcos baseball senior Brendan Cekada.

He doubled in the 11th inning and scored the game-winning run in the Royals 6-5 decision over Santa Barbara.

In the second game, he had two hits, including a two-run single in a 7-1 win.

Westmont College track and field standout Daniel Rubin was honored as the school's scholar-athlete of the year.

Multi-sport athlete Teleios Zermeno of Providence High School received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content