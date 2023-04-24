Cekada and Urlando pick up Athlete of the Week awards at SB Round Table

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Busy day of handing out awards at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to Santa Barbara City College swimmer Isabella Urlando.

She led the Vaqueros to the Western State Conference championship, and was the only female competitor to win three events at the meet, broke 3 WSC records and school records.

She won 100 butterfly in 55.34, the No. 2 time in state; won 100 backstroke in state-best time of 54.91, breaking the record by over 3 seconds; won 200 backstroke in in state-best of 2:02.47, besting the conference record by over 10 seconds from 2016.

In addition, she led SBCC to 4 relay second-place finishes.

The Male Athlete of the Week goes to San Marcos baseball senior Brendan Cekada.

He doubled in the 11th inning and scored the game-winning run in the Royals 6-5 decision over Santa Barbara.

In the second game, he had two hits, including a two-run single in a 7-1 win.

Westmont College track and field standout Daniel Rubin was honored as the school's scholar-athlete of the year.

Multi-sport athlete Teleios Zermeno of Providence High School received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.