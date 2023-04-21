San Marcos baseball 3-peats as Channel League champions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Royals did their part by sweeping rival Santa Barbara and then they got to celebrate a third straight Channel League championship when Buena lost in 8 innings at Pacifica.

San Marcos is 11-1 in league with 2 games left and has a 3-game lead over Buena.

Those two teams play twice next week but the Bulldogs can't catch San Marcos now.

After trailing 1-0, the Royals scored 3 times in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back.

Darren Orlando and Caden Hodina had run-scoring fly balls in that inning and Steven Bradley knocked in a run with a single to right.

Brad Cekada went 3-for-4 with a triple and he scored the Royals first run.

The Royals beat Santa Barbara on Tuesday in 11-innings 6-5.

San Marcos is 17-5 on the year.

The Dons drop to 7-5 in league.